Donna Jean Ivy, age 79, of Malvern passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born May 5, 1941, in Redfield, Arkansas the daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Hopper Draper. Donna worked at Ouachita School District as a custodian. She enjoyed going out to eat and planting flowers. Donna was a member of Ouachita Missionary Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Cletus Ivy, whom she married on October 30, 1959.
Survivors, son, Tony Ivy (Velvet) of Malvern; daughter, Abby Tuggle (Josh) of Glen Rose; brothers, Harrison Draper (Heidi) of Malvern and Robert Draper (Shirley) of Malvern; sister, Katherine Richardson (Sam) of Malvern; grandchildren, Mack Ivy of Little Rock, Chase Ivy of Malvern, Blaine Tuggle (Kirsten) of Glen Rose; great grandchild, Timberlynn Jean Tuggle.
Visitation will be Friday, October 23 from 4:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. Family will be at visitation from 6:00-8:00pm. Please follow COVID guidelines and mask are required.
Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 24 at 2:00pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Brother Eric Ivy and Brother Ricky Miller officiating. Please follow COVID guidelines and mask are required. Pallbearers will be Mack Ivy, Chase Ivy, Blaine Tuggle, Josh Tuggle, Michael Crow and Bart Draper. Honorary pallbearers will be the nurses and staff at Encore Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.