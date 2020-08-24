Donna Kaye (Cunningham) Crazybear was born in Huntington Beach, California on June 10, 1953.



Donna passed away in Madison , Minnesota on August 8, 2020.



She is survived by her Mother, Vera (Porter) Webb of Malvern, Ark., Stepfather Coleman L. Webb of Poyen, Ark., Brother Brent D. Cunningham of Nashville, Tenn., Sister Tiffany Jean Barbee (m) to Craig Barbee of Altus, Ark., Sister Patsy K. Cunningham of St. Louis, Mo., her "adopted" son, KC Shields of Madison, Minn., and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.



Donna lived with the Sioux in South Dakota; spent many years in Las Vegas in the Medical field, and her love for History helped her do research for the Mormon genealogical library. Very creative, she loved to do crafts and write poetry. Moving to Madison for a cooler climate, she established a home with KC and her cat, Prince. Donna was interested in many things, and a wonderful conversationalist. Donna will be very missed by her family.



Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm, Oct. 10, 2020, at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store