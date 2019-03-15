Donna Miller, of Manchester Township, New Jersey, formerly of Malvern went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Born in 1945 in Hope, Ark., she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education at Memphis State University and taught for nearly 30 years. She retired from First Assembly Christian School, Memphis, Tenn., in 1996.

Donna enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and baking and spending time with her family. Donna loved studying the Bible and was a mentor to many adults and children. She was a Sunday school teacher, a counselor and a prayer warrior.

Donna is survived by her husband of 46 years, Oscar; a daughter, Melanie of Memphis, Tenn.; a son, Anthony and his wife Erin, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; two grandchildren, Brynn and Tate; two brothers, Kenneth Mayton and his wife Judith of Raleigh, N.C., and Larry Mayton and his wife Brenda of St. Louis; and a sister, Rhonda Dixon and her husband Kim of Hammond, La.

A funeral was be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 66 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ, 08759. Burial followed at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetary. Visitation was held Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.