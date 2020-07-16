Donna Reece Gage, 67, of Lono gained her Angel wings on July 14, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. Donna was born August 3, 1952 in Magnet Cove to Oran Sr. and Opal Smoke Rodgers of Magnet Cove. On April 23, 1971, Donna married the love of her life, Donald W. Gage and raised 4 children. She was most know for the love she had for her many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include her husband Donald W. Gage of Lono, children; Donnie (April) Gage of Hot Springs, Wendy (Gary) Collie of Sherwood, Brandy (Jimmy) Wallace of Lono, and Brady Gage of Haskell, grandchildren: Colburn (Erica) Gage, Bailey Efird, Taylor (Colton) Welch, Derek Bozeman, Morgan Efird, Austin Gage, Brayson Efird, Madison King, Stone King, Dallas Gage, Sarah Collie, Elijah Collie and Harper Collie, 6 great grandchildren, Tristen Gage, Bentlee Gage, Houston Gage, Peyton Welch, Prestynn Efird, and Rustin Gage.
Visitation will be held Thursday July 16 from 5-7pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Friday July 17, 2020 at 3:00pm, Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Brothers Alex Skinner and David Richie officiating. Burial will follow in Lono Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colburn Gage, Bailey Efird, Derek Bozeman, Brady Gage, Austin Gage, Brayson Efird, Stone King and Dallas Gage. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Collie, Tim Gage, James Gage and Herman Hixson.
A special Thank you to UAMS staff, Dr. Jason Muesse, Arkansas Hospice and Catelyn Whitley.
Please follow Covid-19 guidelines.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.