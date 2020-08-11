1/1
Donnie Robinson
1949 - 2020
Donnie Ray Robinson "Donnie Rob", age 71, of Malvern passed away August 9, 2020 at CHI St. Vincent.  He was born January 20, 1949, in Pine Bluff, to Harlee and Reba Box Robinson.  Donnie was in construction all his life.  He was a United States Marine Corp Veteran, member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and loved to hunt and fish.  Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Reed.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Henderson Robinson of Malvern to whom he married on May 14, 1971; son, Keith Robinson and his wife, Sallie of Grapevine; mother-in-law, Edith Whitten of Malvern; sister, Theresa (Derrick) Lindsey of White Hall; aunt, Sue Cooper of Sheridan; grandson, Drake Robinson; step grandchildren, Steven Williams and Courtney Smith and nieces and nephews, Melissa Jackson, Michael Reed, Katelyn Hamilton, Raven Coleman and Chad Neeley. 
A walk through visitation will be Wednesday, August 12th at Regency Funeral Home from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Graveside services will be Thursday, August 13th at 10:00am at Rockport Memorial Gardens with Bro. Gerald Wingard officiating.  Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Reed, Dale Reed, Shannon Shepherd, Matt Bennett, Eric Lackey and Steven Williams.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
