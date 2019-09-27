|
Donny Beason age 48 of Hot Springs passed away September 26, 2019. He was born August 3, 1971 in Hot Springs to Millard and Paula Smith Beason. He was preceded in death by his father, Millard and his brother Richard Hickman.
Survivors include his girlfriend Debbie Hulsey of Hot Springs, his mother Paula Beason of Antioch Community, sister Shana Main of Antioch, step-dad Jimmy Everett, brother in law Josh Gainey, sister in law Tanya Hickman, and nephew Trey Colgrove and especially his fur baby Rose, and many other family members.
Graveside services will be held Monday September 30, 10:00am at Upper Antioch Cemetery.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 28, 2019