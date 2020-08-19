Donny C. Martin, age 66, lifelong resident of Caney, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2020. He was born February 17, 1954 to the late Carrol Martin and Ima Caruthers Martin, in Arkadelphia. Donny is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jean Martin; and son, Jerry Don Martin.
Donny was a man of few words with a strong work ethic that he passed down to his children. He served in the Arkansas National Guard and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting anything with feathers or fur. In his later years of life, he learned to cherish his grandchildren and indoor fur babies.
Donny is survived by his daughters: Kathy Martin Hughes (Aaron), Kim Phillips (Rodney), Ang House, and Julia Rice (Jake); and grandchildren, Kyla Martin, McKaylin Martin, Cameron Pacheco, Logan, Landon and Brayden Phillips, Alexis and Ethan Watson, Baileigh, Analiah, Karalie and Maleah Slater; and fur baby, Little Bit.
Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Caney Cemetery, with Ralph Ruffin officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Bond, Garvis Hughes, Ricky Don Martin, Jimmy Jackson, Jimmy Whitley, Aaron Thornton, Charlie Bittinger, David Dickinson and Danny McMahan. Arrangements are under the direction of Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Online Guestbook: www.ruggleswilcox.com