1/1
Donny C. Martin
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donny C. Martin, age 66, lifelong resident of Caney, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2020. He was born February 17, 1954 to the late Carrol Martin and Ima Caruthers Martin, in Arkadelphia. Donny is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jean Martin; and son, Jerry Don Martin.
Donny was a man of few words with a strong work ethic that he passed down to his children. He served in the Arkansas National Guard and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting anything with feathers or fur. In his later years of life, he learned to cherish his grandchildren and indoor fur babies.
Donny is survived by his daughters: Kathy Martin Hughes (Aaron), Kim Phillips (Rodney), Ang House, and Julia Rice (Jake); and grandchildren, Kyla Martin, McKaylin Martin, Cameron Pacheco, Logan, Landon and Brayden Phillips, Alexis and Ethan Watson, Baileigh, Analiah, Karalie and Maleah Slater; and fur baby, Little Bit.
Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Caney Cemetery, with Ralph Ruffin officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Bond, Garvis Hughes, Ricky Don Martin, Jimmy Jackson, Jimmy Whitley, Aaron Thornton, Charlie Bittinger, David Dickinson and Danny McMahan. Arrangements are under the direction of Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Online Guestbook: www.ruggleswilcox.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia
517 Clay St.
Arkadelphia, AR 71923
870-246-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved