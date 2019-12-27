Home

POWERED BY

Services
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorene Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorene "Nina" Bailey


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorene "Nina" Bailey Obituary
Dorene "Nina" Bailey, age 62, of Hot Springs, died December 9, 2019 in Hot Springs.  She was born on August 5, 1957 in Malvern to the late Lewis Martin and Sadie Lee Carter Martin. Reared and educated in Malvern, she worked as a CNA for 20 years.
She is survived by her children, Matthew Padilla (Amber) and Mary Alice Franklin, both of Hot Springs; brothers, Lewis Martin, Jr. (Erma), Connie Martin, and Edward Martin, all of California, Kenney Martin of Champagne, Illinois, and Carl Martin of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Edna Rivers Murphy (Erick), Lillie Martin, Joyce Martin, Zelma Mouton, and Tonnesha Martin, all of California; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two godsons.She was also preceded in death by 2 siblings.A memorial service will be held at two o'clock Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of J. A. Funk Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -