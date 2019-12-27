|
|
Dorene "Nina" Bailey, age 62, of Hot Springs, died December 9, 2019 in Hot Springs. She was born on August 5, 1957 in Malvern to the late Lewis Martin and Sadie Lee Carter Martin. Reared and educated in Malvern, she worked as a CNA for 20 years.
She is survived by her children, Matthew Padilla (Amber) and Mary Alice Franklin, both of Hot Springs; brothers, Lewis Martin, Jr. (Erma), Connie Martin, and Edward Martin, all of California, Kenney Martin of Champagne, Illinois, and Carl Martin of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Edna Rivers Murphy (Erick), Lillie Martin, Joyce Martin, Zelma Mouton, and Tonnesha Martin, all of California; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two godsons.She was also preceded in death by 2 siblings.A memorial service will be held at two o'clock Saturday afternoon, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of J. A. Funk Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2019