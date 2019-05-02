Doris Ann Holt Wyatt 67, of Malvern went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019. She was born May 10, 1951 to the late Elmer and Goldie Virginia Maynard Holt. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie Wyatt, three brothers, Robert Holt, Jackie Holt, and Eddie Holt.

Survivors include her sisters, Sherly Blanchard, Nelly McCann and Linda McCann all of Heber Springs AR. Extended family include her loyal and loving caregiver Hope Speakar, along with Amy Lewis, Kathy Armstrong and Kim Woner, also numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was a proud member of North Malvern Assembly of God Church. Doris never met a stranger. Every day she lived life to the fullest. Starting with her Malvern Community Center friends, Pat Bridges, Dewight and Paula Demro, playing dominos bingo. She checked on all her neighbors daily in her complex. Doris was devoted to her church and they became her family. Her bible study partners, Patsy Chandler and Mr. and Mrs. Dan Long held a special place in Doris's heart. Doris worked as a mortician's assistant for over thirty years in ­Jonesboro AR. Doris was well aware of the appointment we all must take in this life. The people who had the pleasure of knowing Doris, I'm sure have lots of wonderful stories to tell. To know her was a blessing.

The family want to give a special thanks to Dr. Fred Divers, Dr. Webb, nurse Kayna, the Genesis Cancer team and Dr. Don Bodemann, Tania and Mellissa at St. Vincent and Arkansas Hospice at St. Vincent.

A memorial service will be held Sunday May 5th 5:00pm at North Malvern Assembly of God, 411 Fairview Street Malvern AR, with fellowship to follow. Her pastors Rev. Keith Pennington and Rev. Roger Wall will officiate her memorial service.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com. Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary