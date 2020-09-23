Dorman B. Yancey, age 94 of Malvern, died Monday, September 21, 2020 in North Little Rock. He was born at Perla, Arkansas on July 20, 1926 to the late Ben Franklin Yancey and Nora May Miller Yancey. Reared and educated in Malvern, he worked in the Security Department at the Reynolds Metals plant in Jones Mill for 41 years. Dorman was a member of First Baptist Church, was a Boy Scout leader, a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner, and member of the Rockport Lodge #58, F. & A. M. He was a United States Army veteran. Dorman was the widower of the late Mary Jordan Yancey, to whom he was married on June 24, 1950. She preceded him in death on February 28, 2014.
He is survived by his six children, Jackie and her husband, Jamey Smith of Little Rock, Terri Javert of Little Rock, Steven and his wife, Shannon Yancey of Malvern, Barry and his wife, Delana Yancey of Newport, Abbie and her husband, Kelly Hogan of Ooltewah, Tennessee, and Bruce and his wife, Lisa Yancey of Hot Springs; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Dorman was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Yancey, and a half-sister, Lena Baldwin.
A private family graveside will be held in Oak Ridge Cemetery with Brother Tony Burrow officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
A special thanks from the family goes to the staff and caregivers of 1-Bravo at the North Little Rock Veterans Administration Hospital for their compassionate care of Dorman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Malvern, or to Stop Animal Cruelty, P.O. Box 21822, Hot Springs, AR 71903.
