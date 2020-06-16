Dorothy A. Deer, age 89, of Malvern, died Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1931 in Leola, Arkansas to the late Edwin E. Elliott and Gladys Estelle Futch Elliott. Reared and receiving her early education in Leola, Dorothy had a long and varied career: she did artwork a the Arkansas Democrat, was a freelancer for the Jacksonville News, did ads and artwork for the Arkansas Gazette, worked for Arkansas Power and Light from 1973 to 1991, and was a realtor until she retired in 1996. Dorothy was a loving wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was the widow of the late Lewis H. "Buddy" Deer, to whom she was married on August 23, 1952 in Carthage, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2013.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Baker and her husband, Derek, of Malvern, and Diana Tennant of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Carla Priebe and her husband, John, Caitlyn Tennant, Brock Baker, and Bri Anah Avery and her husband, Jo; five great-grandchildren, Jace, Carson, and BryLea Priebe, Eli Avery, Liam Avery, and one on the way; and by one great-great-grandson.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by a grandson, Maverick Jones, and by two brothers.
Graveside services at Leola Cemetery will be at ten o'clock Monday morning, June 15, 2020 with Brother Gary Smith officiating, and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Danny Riggan, Gary Dodd, Donnie Baker, and J. D. Cothren.
Honorary pallbearers are Heather Smith, Tracy Adylotte, Charlesa Black, and members of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.