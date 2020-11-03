Dorothy Brown, age 76, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born March 15, 1944, in Bismarck, the daughter of the late Fred and Gertrude Laird Loy. Dorothy worked as a secretary for Bray's Heating and Air. She was of the Assembly of God faith. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, of 47 years, Charlie Brown and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors, son, Todd Brown; daughter, Tammy Edwards; grandchildren, Trey Edwards (Claire), Daniel Bunten (Brandy) and Vanessa Brown; great grandchildren, Austin, Macie, Madilyn, William, Zariya, Makyah, Zoey and Lucas and special friend, Elwood Edwards.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 5 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.