1/1
Dorothy Brown
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Brown, age 76, of Malvern passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.  She was born March 15, 1944, in Bismarck, the daughter of the late Fred and Gertrude Laird Loy.  Dorothy worked as a secretary for Bray's Heating and Air.  She was of the Assembly of God faith.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, of 47 years, Charlie Brown and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors, son, Todd Brown; daughter, Tammy Edwards; grandchildren, Trey Edwards (Claire), Daniel Bunten (Brandy) and Vanessa Brown; great grandchildren, Austin, Macie, Madilyn, William, Zariya, Makyah, Zoey and Lucas and special friend, Elwood Edwards. 
 A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 5 at 2:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. 
 Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved