On the Morning of November 17, 2019, Dorothy I. Grant, age 93 of Malvern, peacefully entered into her heavenly home. She was born in Hot Spring County, Arkansas on April 7, 1926, to the late Walter and Mary Lou Eddie Davis Pilcher. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Haskell k. Grant, brothers Ervin Pilcher, Dewey Pilcher, Carmie Pilcher, Murl Pilcher and Archie Pilcher, sisters: Mitchell Hodges, Pearl Pilcher, Grace Ritter Williams, and Lucille Mills. She is survived by daughters: Donna J. Wall and husband Rev. Roger Wall, of Malvern, Emily M. Wincovitch and husband Evan F Wincovitch of Ft. Worth TX, and Dr. Shelia Grant-Gold of Rusk TX, sister: Ruth Adney of CA, and Ina Wehenkel Hahn of CA. She leaves three grandchildren, Amy Kastner, Grant Rader, and Geraghty Wincovitch and two great grandchildren, Colton Kastner and Peyton Kastner.
Mrs. Grant was married to her late husband, Rev. Haskell K. Grant, for 68 years and partnered with him as he pastored ten churches and held numerous revivals across the country. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family, reading about her community, and talking about her great grandchildren ("the children"). She leaves a legacy of love and service for her Lord and Savior. She will be missed greatly by her family and a vast number of friends.
Visitation will be held at North Malvern Assembly of God Church on Wednesday November 20th from 10am to 11am, with services starting at 11:00am, with Rev. David Jeffers and Rev. Keith Pennington officiating. Interment will be at Grant's Chapel Cemetery at 2:30pm in Bonnerdale, Arkansas.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com. The family wishes to thank Encore staff for their loving care and support.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Nov. 19, 2019