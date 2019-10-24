Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Southern Baptist Church of Magnet Cove
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Southern Baptist Church of Magnet Cove
Dorothy (Maxine) Ann Salmon


1933 - 2019
Dorothy (Maxine) Ann Salmon Obituary
Dorothy (Maxine) Ann Salmon, age 85 of Malvern passed away Monday October 21, 2019 at her home. She was born December 3, 1933, in Wynne, Arkansas to Grover and Frances Williams Taylor. She was a homemaker, of the Baptist faith and was a member of a quilting guild.
She was preceded in death by parents, her children, Allen (Chet), Mickey, Kevin, Tony, Connie, and Mary.
Survivors include her sons, Danny Salmon (wife Sue) and, Richard Salmon all of Bark River, Michigan, Timothy Salmons of Coloma, Michigan, daughters, Patricia Nolff and Deborah Phillips both of Malvern, Peggy Bartel of Bark River Michigan, Brother, Gerald Taylor of Haines City, Florida, Brother-in-law A.C. Bolin of Watervliet, Michigan, Nineteen grandchildren, forty-five great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, from 10:00am until 11:00am at the First Southern Baptist Church of Magnet Cove.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, October 26, 11:00am at the First Southern Baptist Church of Magnet Cove with Brother Charlie Williams officiating. Burial will be at West Ford River Cemetery in Bark River, Michigan at a later date.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2019
