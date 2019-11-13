|
|
Doyce Aaron Ross, 83, of Prattsville passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Doyce was born in Rolla, AR to the late Joe and Ella Ross on November 26, 1935. He was a past patron of the Star of Bethlehem, a past Master Mason of Lono and a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge 501. Doyce also spent many years of his life as an Oilfield Superintendent of SEDCO drill ship.
Doyce is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ella Ross; a daughter, Debra Singh; and a grandson, Joe Don Wallace.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Ross of Prattsville; his daughter, Niki Hasley (Jeff) of Arkadelphia; his siblings, Izola "Bob" Cooper of Dyer, IN, and Barbara Sanderson of Pine Bluff; his grandchildren, Tyler McCloud, Colbie Jones (Tom), and Ashley Robinson; and great-grandsons, Frankie and Trey Jones. He also leaves behind his two little ponies, RUFF & TUFF and several other friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with Gary Williams officiating. Visitation will start at 10:00 am one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at L'Eau Fraiz Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyler McCloud, Tom Jones, Charles Jones, Cameron Beene, Mike Johnson, and Trey Jones.
The family would like to thank Dr. Burton, Nurse Michelle, and the Prattsville Fire Department for all the love and care they have shown.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
