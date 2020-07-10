On Wednesday, the eighth day of July, 2020, Doyle Edward Cannon, son of the late Kell and Minnie Cannon, loving father, grandfather, and devout husband, died peacefully at his home in Friendship, AR.
Doyle was born on November 13, 1940 in Malvern, Arkansas. He graduated from Ouachita High School in 1959 and moved out west to live in Oregon. After moving back to Arkansas from Medford, OR with his family in 1973, he spent the rest of his years doing what he did best, helping the good folks of his community. He was proprietor of Doyle's Texaco in Caddo Valley for thirteen years, and owner of two restaurants before finally retiring. He was a faithful and loved member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He was highly active in his community and was one of the founding members of the Ouachita Volunteer Fire Department.
Doyle was preceded in death by his father Kell and mother Minnie, and three brothers, Druie, James, and Harmon Cannon.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte of 58 years, a daughter Tamara (James Tate) of Arkadelphia, a son Kelly (Danielle) of Friendship, two grandchildren Tracy (Richard Young) of Nevada City, CA and Kevin Tate of Arkadelphia, AR, a brother Kelly Charles (Nancy) and a sister Peggy Morrison.
Doyle touched many lives; you are invited to attend graveside services on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:15Am at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. Arrangements under the direction of Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Online Guestbook: www.ruggleswilcox.com