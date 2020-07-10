1/
Doyle Edward Cannon
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, the eighth day of July, 2020, Doyle Edward Cannon, son of the late Kell and Minnie Cannon, loving father, grandfather, and devout husband, died peacefully at his home in Friendship, AR.
Doyle was born on November 13, 1940 in Malvern, Arkansas. He graduated from Ouachita High School in 1959 and moved out west to live in Oregon. After moving back to Arkansas from Medford, OR with his family in 1973, he spent the rest of his years doing what he did best, helping the good folks of his community. He was proprietor of Doyle's Texaco in Caddo Valley for thirteen years, and owner of two restaurants before finally retiring. He was a faithful and loved member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He was highly active in his community and was one of the founding members of the Ouachita Volunteer Fire Department.
Doyle was preceded in death by his father Kell and mother Minnie, and three brothers, Druie, James, and Harmon Cannon.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte of 58 years, a daughter Tamara (James Tate) of Arkadelphia, a son Kelly (Danielle) of Friendship, two grandchildren Tracy (Richard Young) of Nevada City, CA and Kevin Tate of Arkadelphia, AR, a brother Kelly Charles (Nancy) and a sister Peggy Morrison.
Doyle touched many lives; you are invited to attend graveside services on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:15Am at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6-8PM at the funeral home. Arrangements under the direction of Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Online Guestbook: www.ruggleswilcox.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia
517 Clay St.
Arkadelphia, AR 71923
870-246-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home - Arkadelphia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved