1/1
Doyle O. Cook
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle O. Cook age 88, of Midway, Arkansas passed away Friday October 2, 2020 at his home. He was born November 16, 1931 in Saginaw the son of Albert and Susie Cates Cook. He was a life-long farmer, and co-owner of Cook Brothers Sand and Gravel. He served five terms as Hot Spring County Sheriff from Jan 1983 until December 1992. He loved being a lawman. Doyle was a Deacon and member of the Midway Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and work his sawmill.  He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of sixty years, Ann Lea (McDaniel) Cook and brother, Donald J. Cook.
Doyle is survived by his daughter, Susan (Randy) Parish; son, Alan (Ginger) Cook; grandson, Ryan (Stacey Parish); granddaughters, Andrea (Dusty) Tugwell and Jill Parish; great-grandsons, Jackson Leighton Tugwell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 6PM until 8PM at Regency.  Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 7, at 10AM at the Midway Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Fred Etheridge and Alan Cansler officiating. Burial in Neighbors Cemetery.  Pallbearers are Ryan Parish, Dusty Tugwell, Jackson Tugwell, Ray Cook, Justin Long, Jeremy Smith, Mike Cash and Shawn Garner.  Honorary pallbearers are Jason Parker, Leighton Tugwell, Jeff Crow, Raymond Crow, Kirk McClenahan, Ed Ray, Buck Parish, Jim Cash, Deacons of Midway Missionary Baptist Church and the Hot Spring Count Sheriff's Department.
 
A special thanks to Donna Martin, Sharlene Hogan and Cheri Williams.
 
Memorials may be made to Midway or Saginaw Missionary Baptist Churches.
 
Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines. Mask are required.
 
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved