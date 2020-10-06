Doyle O. Cook age 88, of Midway, Arkansas passed away Friday October 2, 2020 at his home. He was born November 16, 1931 in Saginaw the son of Albert and Susie Cates Cook. He was a life-long farmer, and co-owner of Cook Brothers Sand and Gravel. He served five terms as Hot Spring County Sheriff from Jan 1983 until December 1992. He loved being a lawman. Doyle was a Deacon and member of the Midway Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and work his sawmill. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of sixty years, Ann Lea (McDaniel) Cook and brother, Donald J. Cook.
Doyle is survived by his daughter, Susan (Randy) Parish; son, Alan (Ginger) Cook; grandson, Ryan (Stacey Parish); granddaughters, Andrea (Dusty) Tugwell and Jill Parish; great-grandsons, Jackson Leighton Tugwell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 6PM until 8PM at Regency. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 7, at 10AM at the Midway Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Fred Etheridge and Alan Cansler officiating. Burial in Neighbors Cemetery. Pallbearers are Ryan Parish, Dusty Tugwell, Jackson Tugwell, Ray Cook, Justin Long, Jeremy Smith, Mike Cash and Shawn Garner. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Parker, Leighton Tugwell, Jeff Crow, Raymond Crow, Kirk McClenahan, Ed Ray, Buck Parish, Jim Cash, Deacons of Midway Missionary Baptist Church and the Hot Spring Count Sheriff's Department.
A special thanks to Donna Martin, Sharlene Hogan and Cheri Williams.
Memorials may be made to Midway or Saginaw Missionary Baptist Churches.
Please follow COVID-19 Guidelines. Mask are required.
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.