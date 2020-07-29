Duane William Amos 81 of Bryant passed away July 27, 2020. Born December 06, 1938 to the late James R. and Grace G. Amos in Topeka Kansas.
Proceeded in death by his parents; one son Johnny C. Amos, grandson: Darrell Bechel and brother Jimmy L. Amos.
He is survived by his son Billy Amos "Vicki"; daughter, Alicia Bechel "Wayne"; granddaughter, Grace Bechel; sister, Rita Dabb, sister n law, Martha Amos; and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his family at Southern Trace Nursing Center.
The family will hold a service at a later date. Visit www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com
