1/1
Duane William Amos
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane William Amos 81 of Bryant passed away July 27, 2020. Born December 06, 1938 to the late James R. and Grace G. Amos in Topeka Kansas.

Proceeded in death by his parents; one son Johnny C. Amos, grandson: Darrell Bechel and brother Jimmy L. Amos.

He is survived by his son Billy Amos "Vicki"; daughter, Alicia Bechel "Wayne"; granddaughter, Grace Bechel; sister, Rita Dabb, sister n law, Martha Amos; and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his family at Southern Trace Nursing Center.

The family will hold a service at a later date. Visit www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dial & Dudley Funeral Home - Bryant
4212 Hwy 5 North
Bryant, AR 72022
(501) 847-9099
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dial & Dudley Funeral Home - Bryant

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved