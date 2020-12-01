1/
Earl Bell
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Earl Bell, age 85, of Malvern passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home.  He was born April 22, 1935, in Arkadelphia, the son of the late George Gordon and Doris Mae Baker Bell.  He was the owner operator of Bell Textile and manager at City Linen.  He was an active member of First Southern Baptist Church in Magnet Cove.  He loved his family and going hunting and fishing.  Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, William Bell and James Gordon Bell; sister, Sarah Parnell and daughter, Gloria Suzanne Bell.
Survivors, wife, Pam Bell; sons, Gordon Bell of Arkadelphia, Gary Bell (Karen) of Malvern and George Bell (Tina) of Malvern; sister, Cora Mae Gordon of Lafayette, Louisiana; grandchildren, Emily Bell, Adam Bell, Midge Bell, Jarod Batson, Christopher Batson, Joseph Bell, Jacque Hollingshead, Aaron Bell, Jacob Teague, Ashley Crow, Zach Bell and Laura Grace Bell; seven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 3 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home with Brother Charlie Williams.  Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Bell, Zach Bell, Luke Elrod, Aaron Bell, Jacob Teague and Austin Warford. 
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to your own local church in memory of Earl. 
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
