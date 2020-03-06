Home

POWERED BY

Services
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Earlene Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earlene Byers


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earlene Byers Obituary
Earlene Byers, 76, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.  She was born November 2, 1943 the daughter of the late Ralph and Beatrice Brownfield Bowman.  She attended Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilber F. Byers and sister, Tanga Evans.

Survivors, daughter, Cindy Hairston (John) of Benton; brothers, Roger Bowman of Alexander and David Bowman of Malvern; sisters, Louise Ramsey of Glen Rose and Tonya Phillips (Jerry) of Norman; grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Hairston; step-daughter, Wilma Passmore (Terry) of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; step-son, Wilber Byers, Jr. of Malvern and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -