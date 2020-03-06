|
Earlene Byers, 76, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born November 2, 1943 the daughter of the late Ralph and Beatrice Brownfield Bowman. She attended Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilber F. Byers and sister, Tanga Evans.
Survivors, daughter, Cindy Hairston (John) of Benton; brothers, Roger Bowman of Alexander and David Bowman of Malvern; sisters, Louise Ramsey of Glen Rose and Tonya Phillips (Jerry) of Norman; grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Hairston; step-daughter, Wilma Passmore (Terry) of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; step-son, Wilber Byers, Jr. of Malvern and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
Cremation arrangements by Regency Funeral Home.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 6, 2020