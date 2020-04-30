|
Funeral services for Earnest L. Jones age 70, of Malvern, Arkansas, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Medical Center - Hot Spring County Hospital in Malvern, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 2, 2020, on the lawn of his home, located at 1309 Sulphur Springs Rd., Malvern, Arkansas, with Rev. Chat D. Hart, Sr. Pastor officiating. A visitation will be held at his home from 10:00 – 10:45 am. You're welcome to bring your lawn chairs.
Burial will be in Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville, AR with Brandon's Mortuary of Malvern, AR in charge of arrangements.
Earnest L. Jones was born May 13, 1949, to the late Elijah Jones and Vera Mae Whitney-Jones in Searcy, AR.
Earnest Jones was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Angela Y. Jones; son, Johnathan E. Cooper; parents in law Carthon and Vira M. Cooper; sister, Lucy Gulledge and brother in law, Wendell Cooper.
Survivors: his wife, Elesa Cooper-Jones, Malvern; son, Jermaine Jones (Rebecca), Tupelo, MS; Grandchildren: Davion Jones, Searcy, AR, Jordan Jones, Provo, UT, Madison Gasu (Wayne), Cameron, Gillian, Brayden, Austin Jones all of Tupelo and Nevaeh Cooper of Malvern; brothers: Howard Washington (Netra), Kensett, AR and Terry Mike Jones, Searcy, Sisters: Marilyn Franklin, Kansas City, MO and Carolyn Bailey (Lindel) of Kensett, AR; brothers in law: Chardell Cooper, Benton, AR, Clark Cooper, and Roger Cooper (Debra), Malvern; sisters in law: Gail Harris, Fordyce, AR, Pauletta Sherman (Samuel), Vivian Smith (Karl) of Malvern and Tancey Cooper, Prattsville, AR; Goddaughter Jessica Franklin, Phoenix, AZ a special nephew, C. Kordell Cooper, Malvern and a host of other relatives and friends. Earnest's online guestbook and full obituary are available at www.brandonsmortuary.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 30, 2020