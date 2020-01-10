Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Earnest Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earnest Taylor


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earnest Taylor Obituary
Earnest Taylor, 91, of Malvern passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1928 to Earnest and Madie Simmons Taylor. Earnest was a family man who knew his calling was to preach the gospel. He was a pastor of many churches in the area but retired from Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Bismarck.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Odell Lane.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Dean Taylor, his son Larry Taylor; daughters, Sharon Malnar and Brenda Davis; grandchildren, Lezlee, Stephanie, Jamee, Blake and Jacob, also 7 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Malvern with Mark Thornton officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-8:30 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers are Hunter, Andrue, Blake, Jacob, Robert and Taylor. Interment will be at Neighbors Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Guest may leave a condolence at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earnest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Atkinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -