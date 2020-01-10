|
Earnest Taylor, 91, of Malvern passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1928 to Earnest and Madie Simmons Taylor. Earnest was a family man who knew his calling was to preach the gospel. He was a pastor of many churches in the area but retired from Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Bismarck.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Odell Lane.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Dean Taylor, his son Larry Taylor; daughters, Sharon Malnar and Brenda Davis; grandchildren, Lezlee, Stephanie, Jamee, Blake and Jacob, also 7 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Malvern with Mark Thornton officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-8:30 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers are Hunter, Andrue, Blake, Jacob, Robert and Taylor. Interment will be at Neighbors Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2020