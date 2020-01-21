|
Edith Jacqueline 'E.J.' Thomason, born May 13, 1972, of Malvern, went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2020. She was survived by her significant other Mick Murphy, her parents - Carole (Steve) Porter and Tom (Pam) Thomason, Sr., her son Dylan (Crystal) Thomason, her siblings - Loren Thomason, Tom Thomason, Jr., and Angel (Bradley) Hoch, nephews Austen and Owen Hoch, a plethora of cousins, family and friends, and her favorite fur-baby Marble dog.
Visitation will be held at Atkinson Funeral Home, 126 East Second St, Malvern, AR 72104 on Tuesday, January 21 from 6pm-8pm. Graveside services will be held at Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery, 37 Deer Park Rd, Amity, AR 71921 on Wednesday, January 22 at 2pm.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Jan. 21, 2020