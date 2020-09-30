Edna Murlene "Caddy" Faulkner, age 91, formerly of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away at 1:05 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Liberty Village of Jerseyville in Jerseyville, IL. Murlene was born on April 17, 1929, in Tulip, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Best Few Caldwell Caddy & Cora Edna (Perser) Caddy. She married Frank Faulkner on December 30, 1960, in St. Louis, MO. Frank preceded her in death on July 27, 1986. Murlene is survived by 6 sons, Thomas Faulkner, Ronald Faulkner, Douglas A. Clemons, Clifford P. Faulkner, Charles J. Faulkner, and Clyde Keith Faulkner; 3 daughters, Patricia A. Bench, Marian J. Halley, and Barbara E. Faulkner; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 2 brothers, Leo Raymond Caddy of Tulip, AR and David Caldwell Caddy of Malvern, AR; and 1 sister, Sarah Adeline Puckett of Neosho, MO. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Curtis George Caddy and Roy Damon Caddy; and 3 sisters, Dessie Odell Prince, Wilma Mavis Peeler, and Virda Linnie Mae Puckett. Murlene enjoyed gardening flowers and sewing braided rugs. She was a longstanding member of Trinity Pentecostal Church of God of Fairview Heights, IL. A visitation will be held Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 9:00 am till 10:00 am at the Tulip Methodist Church 14531 Dallas 301, Carthage, Arkansas 71725. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 am with Rev. Eric Ivy presiding. Interment will follow at Tulip Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are being handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville & Buie Funeral Home in Sheridan, Arkansas.