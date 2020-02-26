Home

Edwin Albert "Eddie" Erwin

Edwin Albert "Eddie" Erwin Obituary
Edwin Albert "Eddie" Erwin, age 64 of Fairplay, died Thursday evening, February 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Malvern on April 12, 1955 to the late John Henry Erwin and Katherine Lee Dickinson Erwin. Reared and receiving his early education in Malvern, he was a 1973 graduate of Malvern High School. Eddie served his country in the United States Navy. A computer technician, he worked for Wang Laboratories in Shreveport, Louisiana, and for Compaq in Houston, Texas. He finished his career at the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in Little Rock, retiring after 20 years. Eddie attended the United Methodist Church. He was a movie buff, a serious Star Trek fan, and enjoyed the music of Elton John. Eddie was a loving husband, devoted father, and generous friend to all who knew him.
Eddie was the youngest in a family of 10 children, six of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Szarmach Erwin, to whom he was married in 1981; by his children, Samuel Robert Erwin of Fort Smith, and Jessica Francine Erwin (Chuck Reynolds) of Little Rock; three siblings, Johnny Erwin of Malvern, William Erwin of Phoenix City, Alabama, and Fay Erwin Marchione of New Jersey; by a grandchild, Francis Erwin Reynolds of Little Rock; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon, February 29, 2020 at four o'clock. A visitation will precede the service, beginning at three o'clock.
The family extends their grateful appreciation to Pleasant Hill Adult Daycare for their assistance; to Saline Memorial Hospice; and to all of their loving neighbors in the Fairplay community.
Memorials are requested to Arkansas , 411 S. Victory, Ste. 202, Little Rock, AR 72201; or to the National Space Society, https://space.nss.org/.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2020
