Edwin Lavell Finney, age 82, of Malvern passed away August 17, 2020. He was born October 17, 1937, in Nashville, AR to Sidney and Zelona Bagwell Finney. Mr. Finney was in the sheetrock and cabinet making business. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving on the U.S.S. Shangri La and was a Baptist. His favorite past times were his family, playing his guitar and his dogs. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Inez Finney; two children, Jim David Finney and Brenda Gail Hope; grandson, Zachary Coates and two brothers, Don and Allen Finney.
Survivors include his daughter, Judith (Kyle) Keeney of Malvern; son, Carl W. Finney; sister, Wanda Rogers of Malvern; five grandchildren, Ty Finney, William W. (Amber) Hope, Jonathan (Devan) Hope, Lacee (Seth) Glidewell and Seth Coates; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private, for family only, Thursday, August 20 at 10:00am at Regency Funeral Home Chapel with Seth Glidewell officiating. A public visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Pallbearers are Seth Coates, Ty Finney, William Hope, Will Hope, Jonathan Hope and Logan Hope. Memorials may be made to the Malvern Animal Shelter, 2625 Canine Road, Malvern, AR 72104.
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required.
