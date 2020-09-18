1/1
Elizabeth Ann Whitley
1943 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Whitley, 77, of Malvern passed away with her family at her side Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born September 3, 1943, in Gifford, to the late Colter & Aline Beard Clift in Malvern.

Ann retired from US Bank after 24 years of service; was a member of Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she served with the Ladies Auxiliary and loved singing with the choir. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. She was best known for her cookies, homemade ice cream and cream corn. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Mary Aline Perry, Edward L. Clift, James R. Clift, Albert Lane Clift, Gerald Lee Clift and Jerry Lynn Clift.

Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Jerry Don Whitley; two daughters, Leann Whitley and Karen (Blake) Walters; one son, Brent (Michelle) Whitley; grandchildren, Travis, Thomas & Jonathan Trammel, Dusty & Witt Walters, Hayden & Emery Whitley and Hunter McCullough and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 20 from 2:00-4:00pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be Monday, September 21 at 12:00pm at Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Brothers Maxie Haynes, Todd Bray and Mark Thornton officiating. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bismarck. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reyburn Creek Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall fund. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. David Griffin and his nurses and staff.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Regency Funeral Home - Malvern

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
