|
|
Elizabeth Edwards Elrod, age 89 of Benton, formerly of Malvern, was called Home on Saturday February 22, 2020. She was born February 3, 1931 in DeWitt, Arkansas the daughter of Castle Gard and Lottie Malone Edwards. Elizabeth was a retired school teacher after 29 years, having taught at Elaine and Thornton Schools, several others in Arkansas. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, being very active in the Clothes Closet Ministry. She loved to grow flowers, crochet, and do crafts.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 64 years, Rev. Samuel Edward Elrod, brothers, Athelone, Wayne, Shelby, and Carroll Edwards.
Survivors are her sons Garry Elrod (wife Melissa) of Benton, Larry Elrod (wife Fayrene) of Nashville, Arkansas, daughter Jan Rollans (husband Keith) of Little Rock, sister, Shirley Fread, a special Niece, Charlene Fread both of Dewitt, Grandchildren, Jonathan Elrod (Suzanne), Colby Elrod (Emily), Madeline Shelton (Christian), Tisha Launius (Michael), Erin Carter (J.T.), Carey Taylor (John Mark), Hannah Rollans, Great-grandchildren, Cody, Cason, Kaleigh, and Cord, and Johnny Launius, Jackson, Samuel, Derryk, and Dalton Carter, Riley, John Canaan and Jude Taylor, Olivia, Cecelia, Noah and Ezra Elrod, Liam and Lennox Shelton, and other numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, from 6-8PM at Regency Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, in Malvern at 10:00am on Wednesday, February 26. A graveside will be held at Cedarcrest Memorial Gardens in Dewitt, at 3:00 pm.
Pallbearers Jonathan Elrod, Colby Elrod, Michael Launius, J.T. Carter, John Mark Taylor, and Christian Shelton.
Honorary Pallbearers are Great-grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Clothes Closet Ministry, 1267 Ford Drive Malvern, AR. 72104
Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2020