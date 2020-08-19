1/
Elizabeth Slate
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth Daniel Slate, age 92, of Malvern passed away August 16, 2020. She was born February 18, 1928 to J.O. and Mayme Cochran Daniel. She was a Member of North Malvern Assembly of God Church, a homemaker and excellent seamstress. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Slate Sr., to whom she married in 1949; siblings, Wilner Daniel, F.J. Daniel, Kenneth Daniel, Joy Hardy, Imogene Mullica Marvin Daniel and J.L. Daniel.

Survivors include her sons, H.L. (Buddy) Slate Jr. of Little Rock, Gary Slate of Hot Springs and Rick Slate of Clarksville; two grandchildren, Brian Slate and Tyler Slate; brothers, Charles Daniel of Malvern and Don Daniel of Visalia, CA; sister, Audrey Daniel Brenton of Malvern and a special thanks to Betty Hardy Arivette for her devotion to Mrs. Slate.

A drop in viewing will be Thursday, August 20 from 9:00am to 4:30pm at Regency Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 21 at 2:00pm at Oakridge Cemetery with Rev. Keith Pennington officiating.

Please follow COVID-19 guidelines. Mask required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Malvern Assembly of God Church, 411 Fairview Street, Malvern AR 72104.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.regencyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Regency Funeral Home
