Elizabeth Claire Norma Golden Stewart, age 78 of Spring, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Southlake, Texas. She was born on April 20, 1942 in Malvern, Arkansas to the late Norman Vernon Golden and Clara Elizabeth Adkins Golden. In her childhood she was known as Norma. Reared and receiving her early education in Magnet Cove, she later graduated with a Bachelor's degree in math from Henderson State University, and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the University of Arkansas. She taught school from 1963 until 1975. She was the wife of Clifton C. "Randy" Stewart, Jr., to whom she was married on December 26, 1963 at Magnet Cove Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Stewart was an avid bridge player, and loved to read. She was an exceptional manager and for several years ran her own business, Designing Woman, out of Oklahoma City. She managed construction of several homes, and occupied twenty-three homes during her husband's career. She was universally loved!
She is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Randy Stewart of Spring, Texas; four daughters, Laura Ashley Stewart Cupstid of Coppell, Texas, Amber Elizabeth Stewart of Lewisville, Texas, Sabrina Eileen Stewart Menck (James) of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Marilee Eden Stewart of Gate City, Virginia; a son, Coy Clifton Stewart of Lewisville, Texas; 14 grandchildren, James Colton Cupstid, Payton Cupstid, Cameron Clifton Stewart, Caylin Nicolle Stewart, Cori Elizabeth Stewart, Mackenzie Elizabeth Belair, Sydney Elise Belair, Varen Phillip Belair, Jackson Stewart Menck, Colby Elizabeth Menck, Madison Elizabeth Stewart, Madelyn Eman Stewart, Mariam Eden Stewart, and Makenna Eileen Stewart; by six first-cousins, and many friends.
A private graveside service will be held in Magnet Cove Cemetery on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.