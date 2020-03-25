Home

Elwanda (McCleskey) Williams


1922 - 2020
Elwanda (McCleskey) Williams Obituary
Elwanda McCleskey Williams, age 98 of Little Rock, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home.  She was born in Belleville, Arkansas on February 28, 1922 to the late Samuel E. McCleskey and Mollie Herring McCleskey.  Reared and receiving her early education in Belleville, she later attended Hot Springs Beauty College, embarking on a years-long career of owning and operating her own beauty shop.  She was also a homemaker, devoted wife and mother.  Mrs. Williams was the widow of the late Ernest I. Williams, Sr.  He preceded her in death in 2003.  She was a longtime member of North Main Church of Christ in Malvern.  A wonderful cook, she enjoyed quilting and gardening.
 
She was also preceded in death by a son, Ernest I. Williams, Jr. DDS; grandchildren, Whitney Leigh Williams Kerr and Barrett Slade Spears; daughter-in-law Diane Doss Williams; and great-grandchild, Bo Kidder.
 
Mrs. Williams is survived by her children, Nell Spears and her husband, Don, of Little Rock, and Robert Williams of Malvern; daughter-in-law, Janet Williams Johnson of Fayetteville; by her grandchildren, Jennifer Burks, Jill Dabbs, Amy Clements, Wendy Folds, Molly Spears Smith, and Lucy Ozanne; 10 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
 
Private family graveside services will be held at Shadowlawn Cemetery with Ricky Kimzey officiating and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
 
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
 
Special thanks go to her loving granddaughters and to Janet Williams Johnson, Pam George, Donna Dobson, and Beth Robinson for their tender care of Mrs. Williams.
 
Memorials may be made to North Main Church of Christ, 823 North Main Street, Malvern, Arkansas 72104.
 
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2020
