Emma Jean James, age 92 of Hot Springs, Arkansas passed away on October 27, 2020. Jean was born April 15, 1928.She is preceded in death by husband August James and daughter Gloria Fitzhugh. She is survived by daughter Judy James; son and daughter-in-law Pat and Peggy James. Her grand children Michelle James, John and Philisia Orr, Nicholas James, Chad and Elizabeth Blackwell, and Stephen James. Her great grand children Jace, Olivia, Lily Orr, Nate and Maxine Blackwell.??Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home. Family and friends may leave condolences and tributes at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net