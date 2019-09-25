|
Era Beth Williams Witherspoon, age 71 of Humble, TX, passed away September 20, 2019. She was born June 27, 1948 in Malvern, AR to Harold Lee and Millicent Aletheye Van Dusen Williams. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and great–aunt.
She was an active member of Atascocita United Methodist Church and served on the Board of Trustees, Emmaus, Women's Ministry, Kids Hope USA, Reception Team, Cookie Ministry, and Outreach Ministry to mentor young women: Ruth's Women. She not only provided organizational leadership to every area she touched, she also shared her servant's heart.
She was a CPA and retired from DHL Express after 22 years of service. She also franchised Extra Innings, an indoor batting cage in Humble, Texas from 2007 - 2012.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Janis Van Williams West.
Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Floyd Witherspoon whom she married August, 30, 1974, her daughter Abbie Lee Heller, three grandchildren, Hunter Joseph Hall, Aiden William Heller, and Alexis Michaelle Ferguson all of Humble, one sister Jane Carolyn Williams Spheeris of Houston, TX and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nephews, great- nieces, and extended family Wade and Gayle Hall.
The memorial service was held Tuesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. at Atascocita United Methodist Church at 19325 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble, TX with Pastor Deborah Hawboldt.
Memorials may be made to Atascocita United Methodist Church.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Sept. 26, 2019