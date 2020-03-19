Home

Erma Lois Looper


1922 - 2020
Erma Lois Looper Obituary
Erma Lois Looper, 97 of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born in Bismarck on April 9, 1922 to the late Fredrick Wallace Burroughs and Jennie Lind Lewis Burroughs.
Erma was a retired teacher from the Bismarck School District and a member of the Beaton Christian Home Church.
She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, and me maw. In earlier years, she enjoyed studying the Bible, crocheting and working crossword puzzles. She was also an excellent cook and seamstress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Floyd Looper; two sisters, Olene Hunt, and Mildred Moore; one brother, Louis Burroughs and a grandson, John Douglas.
She is survived by two daughters, Kitty (Ray)Barton and Floy (David) Douglas; three grandchildren, Tasha (Christian)Smith, Kris Barton, Karen (Greg) Chenault; great-grandchildren, Brianna (Sam) Cowling, Shelby Dixon, Graham, Max, Avery Chenault, Bryant Barton; one great-great-grandchild, Arlie Cowling, and one brother, Harold Burroughs.

A viewing will be held at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home in Arkadelphia on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be Saturday, March 21 at Beaton Cemetery with Bro. Ricky Collie officiating. Memorials may be made to the Beaton Cemetery Fund, 108 Hanover Road, Bismarck, AR. 71929. Please visit our online guestbook at www.ruggleswilcox.com.
In light of current events all who are not comfortable coming our family completely understands.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2020
