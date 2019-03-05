Ernest Alexander (Buddy) Woodell age 85 of Malvern, went to be with his loving Savior on March 3, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1934 in McGehee, Arkansas to the late Charles Woodell and Mary Ellen Crossland Woodell. Buddy grew up in various cities around Arkansas, with his parents finally settling in the Monticello/Montongo area. He began work with the forest management service of Pomeroy and McGowin in 1951, marking and estimating timber throughout the southeast U.S. In 1954 he joined the United States Air Force and served in Alaska for three years. After his honorable discharge in 1958, he went to work for RCA at Cape Canaveral, Florida, as an electronics and wire technician. While in Florida he attended Brevard Community College, and later graduated from Pines Vocational Technical College in Pine Bluff with a degree in industrial electricity. Buddy also earned his certification as a Master Gardener and spent much of the rest of his life working a garden and truck farming. He eventually retired and moved to Malvern, which he said had the friendliest people he had ever met anywhere! He enjoyed collecting and selling antiques, and loved going to the Malvern Senior Center. Buddy was a member of the Tabernacle of Praises.

He is survived by his children, David Miller of Pine Bluff, Connie Combs (Bobby) of Bossier City, Louisiana, Ronda Raddle (Tommy) and Brenda Sanders, of Pine Bluff, Paul Woodell of Herbine, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; his siblings, Alpha Jane Benton, John Woodell (Pam), James Woodell (Geraldine), and Barbara Crabb (Jerry); along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Buddy was also preceded in death by his first wife, Freida Roberts Woodell, second wife, Gladys Powell Woodell; brothers, Richard, Bill, and (infant) William Woodell; grandson, William (Billy) Johnson, and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Aud.

A special thanks to Jennifer for her tireless help and joyful spirit, and to the Little Rock Veterans Administration Hospital for the decades of care provided, including the excellent care Buddy received at their in-patient hospice.

The family will receive friends at J. A. Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019, from five until seven o'clock.

His funeral will be at eleven o'clock Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Doris Maupin officiating.

Graveside services are scheduled for three o'clock Thursday afternoon at Rowell Cemetery near Rison, Arkansas, with Military Honors provided by the Little Rock Air Force Base Honor Guard.

