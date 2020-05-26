Ernie Lou Milner, age 73, of Malvern, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Hot Springs. She was born August 23, 1946 in Sheridan to the late Elmer and Florence Booth Dougan. Ernie enjoyed many things in her lifetime, when she was younger she loved to ride and show horses, and was a beautician in different cities and states. She worked as a nurse at Rivendell, where she helped children. In her later years, she enjoyed watching birds at the birdfeeders, playing with her grandkids, and listening to her Bible study on tape. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Boatright, and her brother Donald Dougan.
Ernie is survived by her son, Danny Milner (Marnie), daughter, Tammy Arnold (Tommy); grandchildren, Levi Milner (Haley), Justin Arnold (Amanda), and Kristen Arnold, and Dillon Arnold, many great grandchildren, and one brother, Doyce Dougan.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Crossing in Malvern for their love and care for Ernie.
Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Buie Funeral home in Sheridan. A private family service will be 2:00 pm. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the funeral home with Bro. Eddie Smith officiating, burial will follow at Philadelphia Cemetery in Prattsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made to the American Cancer Society.
Due to COVID-19, please be aware, as per state orders, there will be a limit of 50 guests, all guests over age 10 must wear a face covering.
Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-3231.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.