Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Eugene Davis


1957 - 2020
Eugene Davis Obituary
Eugene Davis, age 63, of Malvern passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.  He was born January 25, 1957, in Malvern, the son of W.L. and Gail McQuary Davis.  Eugene was a mechanic.  He attended Hippie Holler and was of the Lutheran faith.  Eugene is preceded in death by his mother; grandson, Logan Hall; sister, Cynthia Davis Reynolds and sister-in-law, Jan Davis.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Roberta "Jody" Rogers Davis; father, W.L. Davis; son, Brad Davis (Bridgette) of Malvern; daughter, Stephenie Jo Woods (Brandon Biddle) of Malvern; brothers, Eddie Davis of Hot Springs and Chris Davis (Jessica) of Beebe and grandchildren, Noah Woods of Little Rock, Kay Breon Watkins of Malvern.

Due to coronavirus, no services are planned at this time.  There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements by Regency Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2020
