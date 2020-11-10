Eula Mae Hughes Rook, age 82, of Donaldson, passed from this life on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on May 17th,1938, in Damascus, Arkansas, the daughter of Frank and Eva Holland Hughes. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in Malvern. She served the Lord as a deacon's wife, a Sunday School teacher, Program Director for the Women's Missionary Union, and church custodian. She also worked in Calvary's Clothes Closet and sang in the choir where she often would sing special music. Eula was a homemaker. She was a great cook and knew each family member's favorite food, always preparing it for family gatherings. She was a talented seamstress making many beautiful pieces of clothing for her family and friends. Eula enjoyed listening to and singing gospel music, camping with her family and friends, walking 8 miles per day, and watching basketball, especially when her children or grandchildren were playing or coaching. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Robert Rook, her twin brother, Julius Hughes, brothers Jason Hughes and Toy Hughes, and sisters Vertie Luten, Velva George, Eloise Davis, and Erma Dee Green.
Eula is survived by one son, Lynn Rook (Debbie) of Arkadelphia, and two daughters, Carol Rook (Kent) of Little Rock and Cindy (Stony) Evans of Bismarck, four grandchildren, Chad Rook (Cassie), Jeremy Rook (Tosha), Mandy Stephenson (Shane), and Conner Wood, and seven great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Rylie, Brady, Cooper, Case, Millie Louise, and Everett, one brother, Charles Hughes, of Donaldson, numerous nephews and nieces, and her church family.
A walk through viewing will be on Wednesday, November 11th, from 4:00-6:00.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 2:00 at Pleasant Hill Haven of Rest Cemetery off Highway 222 in Donaldson with Bro. Jim Owens officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Calvary Baptist Church.
For the safety and respect of those in attendance, please, follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
On behalf of Eula's love and support for missions, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for the Southern Baptist International Missions. Memorials may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church 1267 Ford Drive Malvern, AR 72104.
Final arrangements are entrusted to The Welch Funeral Home of Arkadelphia. Visit www.welchfh.net
to sign the guestbook.