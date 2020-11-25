Eunice Laverne Phelps, age 73, of Malvern passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 unrelated to Covid. She was born December 22, 1946, in Red Oak, Oklahoma the daughter of the late Fred and Francis Inmen Sampson. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Paul Gordon Phelps; brothers, Sam Sampson and John Sampson and sisters, May Causey, Ann Cullin, Zona Dale Sampson and Vicky Deavers. She was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating and ceramics. Laverne was a very devoted daughter, sister, friend and confidant.
Survivors, three sisters, Patsy McMullen of Malvern, Ruth Dial (Larry) of Leola and Jan Miller of Malvern and several nieces and nephews, which she thought of as "her babies" and her long time baby and campion cat, "Sweet Pea".
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 24 at 2:00pm at Trinity Baptist Church with Brother Tim Carpenter officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery in Brown Springs. Pallbearers will be Chris Shaw, Mark Allen Vanderburg, Ray Sampson, Rusty Hardy, Bill Bowen, James Duren, Allen Deavers and Mike Jett. Honorary pallbearers will be doctors, nurses and staff at Baptist Health Medical Center-HSC, Tim Stanton and Robbie Stanton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Baptist Church.
