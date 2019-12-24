Home

Evelyn Elaine Gilmore


1931 - 2019
Evelyn Elaine Gilmore Obituary
Evelyn "Elaine" Gilmore, age 88, of Malvern, Arkansas went to be with her Lord December 20, 2019.
She was born in Decatur, Illinois September 20, 1931. Elaine lived a long and productive life and touched many people in a positive way. She enjoyed life and with her smile, brightened the lives of those around her. She certainly will be missed by all that knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, a brother, and one son.
She leaves behind seven children; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Interment will be in Cunningham Cemetery.
The visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Oaks Healthcare where she lived the last 3 years of her life- they truly became part of her family.
Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 24, 2019
