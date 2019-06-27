|
|
Evelyn Marie Davis Bowen, 84 of Malvern died Monday June 24, 2019 at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. Born June 15, 1935 at Tinsman, she was the daughter of the late Earner J. Davis and Pauline Mercer Davis.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Davis and a grandson, Jonathan Saling. She is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Bowen of Malvern; son, Johnny Bowen and his wife, Wendy of Hot Springs; daughter, Mary Jo Saling and her husband, Roy of Malvern; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Benton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Earnest Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on June 26, 2019