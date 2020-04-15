Home

Regency Funeral Home - Malvern
1839 Pine Bluff Street
Malvern, AR 72104
501-332-8688
Evelyn Pauline (Walters) Shepard


1934 - 2020
Evelyn Pauline (Walters) Shepard Obituary
Evelyn Pauline Walters Shepard, age 85, of Malvern passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.  She was born October 7, 1934, in Malvern, the daughter of the late Edgar Lee and Grace Caroline Paul Walters.  She enjoyed gardening and displaying cemetery flags.  Evelyn composed the directory for Francois Cemetery and helped do the taxes for the Senior Adult Center.  She was a member of the Historical Society and of the Protestant faith.  Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Eleanor A. Walters Raines, Flora Lou Walters Rondeau, Rozine Grieve and an infant sister.

She is survived by her children, Carol Cheatham (James) of Benton, Larry Shepard (Joyce) of Paradise, California and Paul Shepard (Annette) of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Marie Maran of Paradise, California and thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 13 at 10:00am at Francois Cemetery with James Cheatham officiating.

Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home.  You may sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2020
