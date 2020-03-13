Home

Felicia Danyell "Licia" Collins


1973 - 2020
Felicia Danyell "Licia" Collins Obituary
Felicia "Liicia" Danyell Collins, 46 of Malvern, Arkansas was born on November 28, 1973. To Roger Collins and the late Edna Mae Johnson-Collins. She departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home.
            She accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Malvern Public Schools. After graduation Licia attend Beauty College in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was known as the caretaker for her family.
            Licia was preceded in death by her daughter Shamorie Burks; mother Edna Mae Johnson-Collins; brothers: Darrin Bullock and Corey Collins.  
To cherish her memory one daughter; Shanekqa Clegg of Malvern, AR; Father: Roger (Sharon) Collins of Virginia, Brothers: Ronald (Carol) Robinson of Hot Springs, AR and Roger (Laci) Collins Jr of Texarkana, AR; Nephews: Darius Bullock of San Antonia, TX, Keaunte Moore of Marianna, AR, Khyron Robinson of Arkadelphia, AR; Nieces: Melicia (Desmond) Robinson, Bianca Dickerson of Malvern, Shelbi and Shyane Collins of Texarkana, AR. One Great-Niece: Remedy McKenzie and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday,March 14 th 10a-10:50a Funeral: 11a Saturday, March 14, 2020 both services at Greater New Hope Baptist Church 1202 W. Sullenberger Ave Malvern, AR. Services entrusted to Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors 337-0100 to sign guestbook visit www.samuellvanceandsons.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2020
