Ferrel E. Siratt Jr. age 77, of Malvern, AR went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and COPD.
Ferrel was preceded in death by his parents Ferrel Siratt Sr. and Irene Burks, sister Joyce Felty.
Ferrel was survived by his best friend and longtime partner Lorene Stone and brothers; Carol Robertson and Johnny Siratt, Daughters; Devona Howerton (Aaron), Debbie Siratt and Misty Bursse (Nathan), four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Ferrel was a graduate of Malvern High School, long time head mechanic at Cliffs Trucking and an excellent carpenter. He loved to fly planes and play guitar. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and loved to travel.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10AM at the Alford Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home of Malvern. You may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Feb. 19, 2019