|
|
Floyd E. Wilson, 76 of Siloam Springs, Arkansas died October 14, 2019 at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Arkansas. Born January 18, 1943 in Winfield, Kansas, he was the son of James E. Wilson and Hazel L. Bradley Wilson. Floyd married Calvinetta Pittman on November 10, 1972. He worked several years in aggregate sales as a manager. Floyd was an avid Razorback fan and loved to golf and fish. He served our country in the Navy.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Calvinetta Wilson of the home; daughter Penny Horner of Tulsa, Oklahoma and son Chris Wilson and wife Susan of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; three sisters Stella Venn and husband Jerry of Winfield, Kansas, Hazel Burton of Tor C, New Mexico and Tresha Eanes of Cabollo, New Mexico.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Oct. 16, 2019