Floyd M. "Hammer" Mathews, Sr., age 78, of Malvern, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Hot Springs. He was born on October 17, 1941 in Marshall, Arkansas to the late Ira A. Mathews and Thelda Mae Bearden Mathews. Reared and educated in Huntsville, Arkansas, Mr. Mathews served in the United States Army. He was a master diesel mechanic, and spent many years as a truck driver, most recently as a cement hauler. He was an avid deer hunter, and enjoyed spending time in the woods with his hunting buddies, especially with his son, Buck. Mr. Mathews was the widower of the late Brenda Mathews, to whom he was married on March 5, 1967 in Englewood, Colorado. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2015. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his son, Floyd "Buck" Mathews, Jr. of Michigan; his daughters, Kimberly Edmonds and her husband, Ed, of Glen Rose; Melissa Roscher of Glen Rose; and Alisha Kelley of Houston, Texas; by 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Mathews was also preceded in death by eight siblings.
A graveside service will be held at eleven o'clock Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at Fairplay Cemetery with Brother Doug Rickles officiating and under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be: Shane J. Mathews, Ed Edmonds, Steven Franks, Joe Bennett, Richard Bennett, and Steve Michael.
Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Malvern Daily Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.