Frances Carolyn Van Dusen Brown "Pete" was born in Malvern on December 13, 1930 and passed on December 15, 2019 in Hot Springs. She was the youngest of 11 siblings including 7 sisters and 3 brothers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Glenn Brown; her parents, Ralph Earl and Mamie Aletheye Van Dusen and all but one sibling.
"Pete" Brown graduated from Malvern High School where she was an accomplished basketball player. She loved her classmates and spending time with family. She loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener who loved to grow flowers and vegetables at the farm in Donaldson. Her greatest joy was cooking for and caring for the people she loved. She worked as a nurse and was honored to care for her sisters in their final years. She loved sports, especially Razorback basketball, and traveled near and far to watch her grandchildren play basketball, football and baseball. She love family reunions at the 4th of July and Easter and any excuse for a family gathering with the Van Dusens.
Survivors include her 4 children, twins, Lynn and Glenn Brown, Georgia Small and Eric Brown; seven grandchildren, Brian, Brandi, Blake, Brooke, Lance, Michael and Deidra and seven great grandchildren and her last sibling, Denora Dial.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 20 at 2:00pm with visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Bruce Bennett will officiate. Burial will follow at Ouachita Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Brown, Blake Small, Lance Small, Michael Brown, Zach Jones, Ethan Small and Tommy Conzel. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Williams, Tom Harold Williams, Ralph Williams, Carol Simmons and Melissa Magnuson.
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2019