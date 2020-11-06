1/1
Frances Elvy Burns
1944 - 2020
Frances Elvy Burns, age 76 of Malvern, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 12, 1944 in Macon, Georgia to the late Ben Blount and Lois Baker Blount. Reared and educated in Georgia, she had been a resident of Malvern since 1978. For most of her working life she had been a nurse's assistant. Frances loved to crochet and to go dancing. According to her family, she was the best cook in the world! She was a Baptist by denomination.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Burns, to whom she was married on August 22, 1966 in Panama City, Florida; her children, Diana Johnson, Cynthia Lynn Denham, and Bridgette McJunkins, all of Malvern; Tanya Neese and her husband, Waylon, of Mississippi, and Terri Noble of Hot Springs; five grandchildren, Rodney, Amber, Lisa, Nico, and Daryl; and three great-grandchildren, Autumn, Summer, and Caleb.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Billy Ray Burns, and by a great-granddaughter, Harley Neese.

Graveside services were held on Monday morning, November 2, 2020 at ten o'clock at Shadowlawn Cemetery, under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent via jafunkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Malvern Daily Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J A Funk Funeral Home
318 Ash St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-4625
