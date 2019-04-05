|
Francis Adell Williams Hall Spears, 99 of Malvern passed away April 4, 2019. She was born July 4, 1919, to Jesse and Gladys Williams.
Adell is preceded in death by her parents; her 1st husband, Odie Hall; her 2nd husband, Oscar Spears; brothers, Edsel, Joe, Ramsey and Kenneth Williams; grandchildren, Pat Gullett, and Kerry Hall; and two great-grandchildren, James and Jason Hall.
Adell is survived by her son, Sonny Hall(Nora); daughters, Marie Kruse (Donald), Patsy Robertson (Carrol); grandchildren, Ed, Fred, Kevin, Steve and Jim Hall, David and Ronnie Gullett, Lisa Ingram, Mona Garrick and Angie Roberts; 21 great-grandchildren;16 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Williams; and sisters, Sue Mitchell (J.D), and Mary Douglas.
Funeral Services will be 3:30 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with Bro. Paul Grigsby and Roger Wall officiating. Visitation will start at 2:30 pm one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Adell's grandsons. Interment will follow service at the Lone Hill "Oak Grove" Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. Guests may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2019