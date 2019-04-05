Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Funeral Home
126 E 2Nd St
Malvern, AR 72104
(501) 332-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Adell Williams Hall Spears


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis Adell Williams Hall Spears Obituary
Francis Adell Williams Hall Spears, 99 of Malvern passed away April 4, 2019. She was born July 4, 1919, to Jesse and Gladys Williams.
Adell is preceded in death by her parents; her 1st husband, Odie Hall; her 2nd husband, Oscar Spears; brothers, Edsel, Joe, Ramsey and Kenneth Williams; grandchildren, Pat Gullett, and Kerry Hall; and two great-grandchildren, James and Jason Hall.
Adell is survived by her son, Sonny Hall(Nora); daughters, Marie Kruse (Donald), Patsy Robertson (Carrol); grandchildren, Ed, Fred, Kevin, Steve and Jim Hall, David and Ronnie Gullett, Lisa Ingram, Mona Garrick and Angie Roberts; 21 great-grandchildren;16 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Williams; and sisters, Sue Mitchell (J.D), and Mary Douglas.
Funeral Services will be 3:30 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Atkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Malvern with Bro. Paul Grigsby and Roger Wall officiating. Visitation will start at 2:30 pm one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Adell's grandsons. Interment will follow service at the Lone Hill "Oak Grove" Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern. Guests may leave condolences at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Malvern Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Atkinson Funeral Home
Download Now