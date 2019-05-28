Home

Frank Fredrick Koposesky Obituary
Frank Fredrick Koposesky, 72, of Malvern passed away on May 14, 2019. Frank was a retired Magnet Cove School District Custodian. He enjoyed fishing, dogs, and spending time with the elderly.
He is preceded in death by his sister Juna Bell Coones. He is survived by his brother Robert Coones.
Family will host a Memorial Service at a later date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Services, Jacksonville, Arkansas.
His online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in Malvern Daily Record on May 28, 2019
